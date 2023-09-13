Exclusive! Katha Ankahee actress Anjali Mukhi finds THIS actress very cute, reveals about the future of the plot, check it out

The character of Maya is played by Anjali Mukhi who is a well-known actress and has made a mark in the industry with some amazing roles in the past. The actress debuted with Khwaish on Sony TV.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 21:42
Anjali

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The story currently revolves around how Teji and Maya try to keep Katha and Viaan apart.

The character of Maya is played by Anjali Mukhi who is a well-known actress and has made a mark in the industry with some amazing roles in the past. The actress debuted with Khwaish on Sony TV.

She has been part of successful serials like Saas Bina Sasural, Doli Armaano Ki, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ishqbaaz, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Also read -Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Ehsan wants to know if Viaan helped Katha

Tellychakkar got in touch with Anjali Mukhi where she talked about her initial reaction to the role, her bonding with co-stars and much more.

What was your initial reaction when you were offered the role of Maya? What made you say ‘yes’ to the character?

It was very positive and I wanted to do the character because it was lovely. I was very excited and wanted to do it. It was the dimension of the character that made me say yes. So when I asked them if saving your child from a bad relationship was wrong, I said no, wouldn’t you do it? I said yes. So there was nothing negative about the character.

What do you have to say about the current plot of the show where Katha and Aarav’s wedding is awaited but your entry has brought such a big twist?

I feel like it’s such a real story when parents don’t approve or agree. Any parent would want their child to marry a perfect person. Any family would want their child to have a baby. So this is very real and that is why people are loving it.

What can we expect in the near future of the story?

Maya will bring the truth out in front of everybody but how she does it, that’s the main part. The writers are doing such a fantastic job. It reminded me of ‘Saas Bina Sasural’.

Who do you bond with the most in the cast?

Everybody. They are all very sweet, be it Teji, Farah... My husband and Kailash are very good friends. Aditi I know from before. Vanya is so cute and Ehsan is such a natural actor. So I’m good with all of them.

Also read - Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Ehsan comes to know about Viaan’s one crore transaction, confronts Viaan

So this was our conversation with Anjali Mukhi. Tell us how you like it in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Anjali Mukhi Sony TV Katha Ankahee Sphere Origin Katha Viaan Adnan Khan Aditi Sharma Sheen Das Rewa serial Television Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 21:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, starring Manushi Chillar...
Exclusive! Katha Ankahee actress Anjali Mukhi finds THIS actress very cute, reveals about the future of the plot, check it out
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
What! Dunki to be postponed to 2024? What do makers have in mind?
MUMBAI: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s next release Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki planning to move ahead for very practical reasons?Also...
Exclusive! Dil Diyaan Gallaan actor Paras Arora on his reaction to the time leap, “I was happy to think that I would be giving something new to my audience...”
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav: Oh No! Queen Mainavati starts the preparations for Devi Parvati and Vindhyak’s wedding
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav:High Drama! Lord Shiv gets Sati’s Trishul back, Ganga makes a request to allow Lord Shiv and Devi Parvati to get married
MUMBAI:  COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Recent Stories
Vicky
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Paras
Exclusive! Dil Diyaan Gallaan actor Paras Arora on his reaction to the time leap, “I was happy to think that I would be giving something new to my audience...”
DHARAMPATNI
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharampatnii is to go off-air on this date and will wrap up the shoot by this date, read to find out
Pooja Dixit
Exclusive! Mere Sai Actress Pooja Dixit to enter Star Plus’ Imlie
Luv Sinha
Luv Sinha to host a special art event ’Varuna' that celebrates art, bespoke jewellery and monsoons
Kanan A Malhotra
Kanan A Malhotra plays Tabla for an upcoming episode in Punyashlok Ahilyabai, reveals being graduated in playing the instrument.
Raquib Arshad
Exclusive! Meri Durga actor Raquib Arshad to enter Star Plus’s Imlie