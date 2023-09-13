Exclusive! Katha Ankahee actress Anjali Mukhi finds THIS actress very cute, reveals about the future of the plot, check it out

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The story currently revolves around how Teji and Maya try to keep Katha and Viaan apart.

The character of Maya is played by Anjali Mukhi who is a well-known actress and has made a mark in the industry with some amazing roles in the past. The actress debuted with Khwaish on Sony TV.

She has been part of successful serials like Saas Bina Sasural, Doli Armaano Ki, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ishqbaaz, and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Anjali Mukhi where she talked about her initial reaction to the role, her bonding with co-stars and much more.

What was your initial reaction when you were offered the role of Maya? What made you say ‘yes’ to the character?

It was very positive and I wanted to do the character because it was lovely. I was very excited and wanted to do it. It was the dimension of the character that made me say yes. So when I asked them if saving your child from a bad relationship was wrong, I said no, wouldn’t you do it? I said yes. So there was nothing negative about the character.

What do you have to say about the current plot of the show where Katha and Aarav’s wedding is awaited but your entry has brought such a big twist?

I feel like it’s such a real story when parents don’t approve or agree. Any parent would want their child to marry a perfect person. Any family would want their child to have a baby. So this is very real and that is why people are loving it.

What can we expect in the near future of the story?

Maya will bring the truth out in front of everybody but how she does it, that’s the main part. The writers are doing such a fantastic job. It reminded me of ‘Saas Bina Sasural’.

Who do you bond with the most in the cast?

Everybody. They are all very sweet, be it Teji, Farah... My husband and Kailash are very good friends. Aditi I know from before. Vanya is so cute and Ehsan is such a natural actor. So I’m good with all of them.

