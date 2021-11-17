EXCLUSIVE! Kaushik Chakravorty on Sony TV's Dhadkan: This show portrays the real struggle of women to break the glass ceiling and hold strong despite all odds

MUMBAI: Sony TV has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming months.

A few days back, the channel saw a new show hitting the small screens which is Kaamnaa.

And now, the channel is gearing up for another show titled Dhadkan which is a medical drama.

Dhadkan has an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, Kaushik Chakravorty, among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actor Kaushik who plays the role of a doctor in the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's new show Dhadkan to start airing on THIS date

Tell us something about your character in the show. How relatable is your character to you? Has it been challenging?

I play the character of Dr PC Pranab Chakraborty, Chief Cardiac Surgeon of Ferdoon Meherzad Sheriar Hospital, who uplifts his colleagues and ensures justice is meted out under all circumstances.

My character is pretty relatable because this is my fourth show as a medical practitioner. I wouldn't say it was challenging, but the constant support from the creative team has certainly made it easier.

Going by the promos, Dhadkan shows women's empowerment. What are your views on that?

Women empowerment to me is patronising any woman's credibility and effort. This show portrays the real struggle of women to break the glass ceiling and hold strong despite all odds.

A scene from the show so far that has left an impact on you?

A particular scene where I am reprimanding my protege and pointing out dire consequences despite her good intentions left a lasting impact on me.

Kaushik has previously starred in shows like Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, The Tashkent Files, among others.

Dhadkan is all set to hit the small screens on 6th December at 10 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Beintehaan actor Raja Sevak ROPED in for Sony TV's Dhadkan