EXCLUSIVE! Kavach actor Namik Paul CONSIDERED for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another massive update from the telly world.

Also read: UNBELIEVABLE! YRKKH: Mukesh does life-threatening harm; Kartik to undergo serious surgery

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present. Well, it has been confirmed that the show will undergo a leap and Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be leaving the show. The show will unfold a new story with grown up Akshara, Kairav and Aarohi.

It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show, now TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Namik Paul is being considered for the show.

Our highly trusted source revealed that he gave the look test for the show today; he is speculated to play the role of Kairav post the leap.

Currently, the show is leading to the end of Sirat and Kartik's story, with the new twists and turns on a daily basis, it is difficult to say what would lead to their end. The makers have been busy creating the most justified end to the extremely adored characters of the show.

Also read: YRKKH: SHOCKING! Kartik-Sirat sacrifice their life to save Aarohi from kidnappers

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.