EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam opens up on Monami and Karan's ROMANCE in Ziddi Dil Maane Na, shares her views on having an alternate career option

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam became a household name for her character Kuhu in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The show went off-air last year and after staying away from the screens for a few months, the actress is once again back.

The pretty diva is seen in a lead role in Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na and fans are thrilled.

Kaveri is seen playing the character of Monami in the show and is paired opposite Shaalien Malhotra.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam on her character in Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Monami belongs to a rich family and has everything on her platter

Ziddi Dil Maane Na has hit the small screens a few months ago and it is doing extremely well.

Kaveri's character is quite different from her previous shows and the viewers have showered all the love and praises on her for it.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kaveri opened up on Ziddi Dil Maane Na and much more.

The viewers are waiting to see some romance between Monami and Karan in the show. What is your take on this?

Romance is already in the air, especially from Monami's side. However, Karan who is somewhat in his own zone because of his past and stuff has maybe not fallen for Monami, even she is confused right now. But somewhere he does think for her and she likes it. There is an ongoing romance from Monami's side. I am hoping the viewers get to see a lot of such beautiful scenes. At least, they are getting to see some dreamy sequences of Monami and Karan. How will it happen in real life is something to watch out for.

Any scene by far that has left you emotional? And why?

I have done so many emotional scenes here till date. The recent scenes where I was in the hospital were very emotional and very touchy for the character as well as for the viewers to feel. Mostly, the scenes which Monami has with her father where she is in a sought of disbelief that how can her father be so rude and not understand what his daughter wants to do. Monami is not able to understand her father. She feels that if he loves her then why can’t he let her be happy. But here Monami is extremely unhappy by how her father has blackmailed her in order to leave the academy. I think this was one of the emotional scenes. Apart from that, there are many scenes that I do every day with Karan. Monami didn't want to go but she had to and she couldn't even tell him the reason.

Have you ever thought about having an alternate career apart from acting? If yes, what?

Since the time I have started acting, there isn't any alternative career I have thought about. I love my job and as far as sustenance is concerned I don't mind being a part-time businesswoman which I am. So, I think, that is where even my family supports and they play a very great role. So these two things are enough for me as of now. Later, in the coming phases of my life, I'll think and see if there is something new in which I develop an interest but as of now, this is all that I want to do.

Well said, Kaveri!

Stay tuned to TellyChakakr for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam on her character in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na: I am liking the way different layers of Monami has come to the fore, she will soon be a TRAINED COMMANDO