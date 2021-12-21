EXCLUSIVE! Kavita Vaid to enter Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world.

Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe which stars Giaa Manek, Mohammad Nazim and Rupal Patel in the lead roles is working wonders on the small screens.

The show has witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story.

Also, we have seen many new actors who have joined the star cast.

The show is now gearing up for another entry in tonight's episode.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that veteran actress Kavita Vaid is all set to enter the show.

Kavita will be seen playing the role of Meethila Modi's elder sister.

Well, it seems Kavita's entry into the show will further spice up the drama and bring several twists to the story.

Kavita has previously done projects like Saand Ki Aankh, Ikyawann, Kanoon, The Zee Horror Show among others.

