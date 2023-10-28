Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”

MUMBAI:Vinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has also done many other projects like Dekha Tamasha Dekh, Cheeni Kum, Kota Factory, Love Oh Love and many others.

Currently, Vinay can be seen in the Sony TV show, Kavya starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma.

Talking about the show, Kavya is about an IAS aspirant who wants to pursue her dream of being an IAS officer but has to sacrifice a lot and face many troubles on her way as there are people around her who want to stop her.

Also read -Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain to be a part of Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

Tellychakkar got in touch with Vinay Jain where he talked about the audience response for the show, his experience working with Sumbul and much more.

Audience response for Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Vinay Jain says that the audience response has been very encouraging and appreciating which felt by heart when people talk about the aspects of the show and connect to it.

Initial reaction to the character and what made you say ‘Yes’ for it.

Vinay jain mentioned how he comes from a theatre background and has started doing less and less TV serials, after which he added that when the makers approached him for the show, the background being IAS officer and the character of Jaideep attracted him as it looked realistic to him. He added the opportunity of playing such a realistic character, the treatment to the show, the way everything was described to him was what appealed to him.

Experience working with Sumbul.

Vinay Jain said that he had met Sumbul for the first time in a show which was Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Vinay expressed how he was impressed by Sumbu’s energy saying that it’s a special quality about her. He later added that when he saw her again in DJ’s creative’s office, he couldn’t recognize even though he thought that she looked familiar as there was a lot of change in her with a lot of maturity. He also added that he was very happy with Sumbul getting the part.

Also read - "Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Fiery Obstacle Arises on Adhiraj and Kavya's Path"

This was our conversation with Vinay Jain. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.