Exclusive! Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Gayatri Soham comes on board for Colors’ upcoming project Magal Lakshmi

There are many shows in the making. Some projects have launched recently while there are others which are yet in the pipeline. Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

The channel is all set to launch a new show titled Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw. This is the first project that Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw have signed as they were on a long break from work.

The show will be produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies.

We recently reported that Ishq Subhan Allah actress Urvashi Upadhya has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. There is also news that Shubham Dipta will also be a part of the show.

According to exclusive news coming to our desk, Gayatri Soham, who is currently seen in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has come on board for the show. Gayatri will be seen as the antagonist in the serial.

Panorama Entertainment has been producing, and creating popular TV shows and they have already been associated with Dangal TV. They are known for shows like Mann Sundar, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Morammba, Ek Thi Raani Ek Tha Ravan, Poison and more.

