Exclusive: Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Param Jhakar on February 7!

She played the role of Madhuri in Keh Doon Tumhein (KDT). The show was produced by Vajra Productions. Apart from that, Swati is also a part of Dabba Cartel’ marks Excel Entertainment’s second association with Netflix. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment have collaborated with Netflix for the project. (Also Read: Exclusive! It’s very unfortunate that a show like Keh Doon Tumhe is going off air that too so soon: Swati Tarar)

Well, Swati seems to be on cloud nine as she is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Param Jhakar. The wedding preparations for the same are underway. Swati and Param will get hitched for life on February 7, 2024.

Earlier, Swati shared a beautiful video of how the two have spent quality time and made some extremely beautiful memories with each other and that she cannot wait to get married to him!

Well, we connected with Swati to know more about the marriage and the two of them.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Swati shared, "I am actually out of words. I am really excited for the wedding as we have been waiting for this day for a year and finally we are closed to the D day. We connected on the sets of a show and we started talking more during the first wave of COVID - 19. There has been no stopping since then. Currently, we both are extremely busy in all the marriage preparations right now and we are equally excited to spend the rest of our lives together."

