Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein should have been given atleast three months of time: Amit Anand Raut

MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus is set to go off-air and the cast has wrapped shooting for the show already.

In an exclusive conversation with Amit Anand Raut, who played the role of Bittu, shared his insight on the show biting the dust in such a short span of time and how much will his miss shooting with the team. (Also Read: Exclusive! Have modulated my voice for tuning the typical laughter: Amit Anand Raut on how he prepped for his character in Keh Doon Tumhein )

Amit said, “I will miss all my co-actors. The last day was very emotional for us. We tried to present something different to the audience but it did not click it seems. Also, the show, be it from our end or the channel, was not promoted a lot. I feel that the show should have been given atleast three months of time. Another factor according to me was the timeslot.

Keh Doon Tumhein was given the timeslot of 11:00 pm. People in cities either sleep or are preparing to go to bed by this time. My own family could not watch the show and later the audience watches it on Disney+Hotstar.”

Talking about his co-actors, Amit shared, “I will miss everyone as we used to sit together atleast once in the evening and share laughs. We are in touch via phone calls and we have promised to catch up and watch the last episode of the show together.”

Speaking about his future plans, Amit expressed, “Bittu was seen as aggressive. Negative shades give an opportunity to showcase a range of emotions. I would love to take up a television or an OTT project which offers me an opportunity to perform a challenging role.” (Also Read: Anil Avhad: Keh Doon Tumhein is not just the first thriller I am doing but also my first TV show, so it’s very special to me)

Well said Amit!