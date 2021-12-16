Exclusive: Ketan Karande joins Sony TV’s Yashoda Ke Nand Lal

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another update from an upcoming TV show!

Early in the day we broke the news about actor Pradeep Kabra has been roped in for Sony TV's upcoming mythological show Yashoda Ke Nand Lal

The title itself suggests that the show will revolve around Lord Krishna. The project will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment.

Now, we hear that actor Ketan Karande has been roped in to play an Asur in the show.

Ketan is known for playing Bhima in Sony TV’s Suryaputra Karn and Ghatotkacha in Mahabharat. Ketan has also shared screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Amir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan and Ajay Devgn in Action Jackson.

Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama and many more.

Currently, Star Bharat is airing a show on Krishna titled Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki starring Aditi Sajwan and Kevin Charadva in the lead roles. The show is being produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his production house Swastik Productions.

