EXCLUSIVE! Khalid Siddiqui roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Sobo Films, which is presently producing Ek Mahanayak: Dr B R Ambedkar, will soon come up with a historical show titled Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

We have learnt that popular film and TV actor Khalid Siddiqui has been roped in for the show.

Not many details about the actor's character are out yet.

The upcoming show will be based on the story of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, wife of Peshwa Bajirao. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had played the role of Kashibai, Bajirao’s first wife in the Bollywood movie “Bajirao Mastani,” featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Khalid was last seen in Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

