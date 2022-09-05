Exclusive! Khatra Khatra Khatra: Rahul Vaidya, Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli to grace the show

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017.

The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Rahul Vaidya, Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli will grace the show and they would be having some fun moments with the cast and host of the show.

This is the second time that Rahul Vaidya, Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli will be gracing the show.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rahul Vaidya to grace Colors' The Khatra Khatra Show )

In previous episode we have seen how the three celebrities had super fun on the sets of the show and this time also they would be having super fun.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment quotient and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited to see Rahul Vaidya, Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Divya Agrawal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rahul Vaidya to grace Colors' The Khatra Khatra Show )