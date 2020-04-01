Exclusive: Coronavirus effect: Colors to DISCONTINUE to air fresh episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: The deadly Coronavirus Pandemic has been rapidly spreading across the globe and giving a hard time to people. Lakhs of people have lost their lives and many have been infected with this.

While the entire nation has come to a standstill after PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, people are getting impatient sitting home. However, everything is being done for public safety and people are following the PM's orders.

We all know how the show's shooting has been stopped from past many days and there's another reality show who's shooting have been halted after the conditions worsened.

Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which was airing all the fresh episodes till now won't be airing the new episodes for the coming weeks.

A video has been doing the rounds of the social media where we can see Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna revealing about the same.

The actress said that due to the ongoing critical situation, the shooting of the show has been stopped until further notice by the concerned authorities.

Karishma also revealed that the channel will air the previous episodes of the show until they again start shooting for the fresh ones.

Well, we would be eagerly waiting to see the fresh new episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Till then, the viewers who have missed the previous episodes can now enjoy seeing them.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.