EXCLUSIVE! Khatron Ke Khiladi: MC Stan approached for the new season?

As per sources, many Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been approached for the new season.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 23:36
Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding.


As per sources, many Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been approached for the new season. And it is being reported that Rapper MC Stan has also being approached but there is no confirmation on his participation.

We had previously reported that Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary was a confirmed contestant.

And as per reports, Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakur have also been offered the reality show and it will be interesting to see these Bigg Boss contestants reunite.


