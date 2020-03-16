Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi: The crew members and stuntmen try every stunt before the contestant dives into it; the most challenging part is getting the right contestants: Sheetal, Head, Non-Fiction Shows, Colors

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks and didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Sheetal, Head, Non-Fiction Shows, Colors, is extremely hardworking and manages everything on the sets. She plays a huge part in making the show successful.

(ALSO Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi nominates Mohsin Khan and Randeep Rai to participate in the next season, talks about her journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to KKK)

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her the challenges she faces every year in bringing a new season and how they choose the contestants.

How does the preparation go every year for this new season?

The stunts are tough no doubt, but this is the show where contestants overcome their fear. The two most important things that we need to keep in mind is to get the right contestants and stunts for the show. Every year, we need to bring different stunts, as that is the core of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What do you think about the stunts? Do you need physical or mental strength?

Well, that depends on the person as both are required. You have to have the mental strength to do the stunts. But every year, we have been surprised. Everyone thought Bharti wouldn’t be able to do any stunts, but she aced them in spite of her weight issues and went a long way in the game. On the other hand, even last year, Divyanka was a surprise as everyone had a perception about her, but she nailed all the stunts and lost the show by a few seconds.

How difficult is it to take care of the safety of the contestants especially while doing the stunts?

The first challenge that we face is to find a place to shoot the season. The team makes sure they take care of the safety of the contestants. Before the contestant does any stunt, the stuntmen and the crew members will try it and make sure that it is safe, be it the shock stunts or the animals stunts.

Well, no doubt that it’s very difficult to shoot the show, but the makers go all out so that they can give an entertaining episode to the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui won’t be a part of this season)