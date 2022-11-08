EXCLUSIVE! Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Anushka Merchande roped in for Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show on Zee TV

After Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil will be playing the lead role in ZEE TV's upcoming show by Bodhi Tree Multimedia

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 15:10
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels. 

Zee TV has been entertaining the viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows. 

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

And now, the channel has some amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months. 

TellyChakkar was the first one to report that actress Shweta Tiwari will be playing the lead role. 

We also confirmed that actor Manav Gohil will be playing the lead role opposite Shweta. 

And now, one more name is added to the list. 

Actress Anushka Merchande is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Anushka's character yet. 

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past. 

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV. 

Shweta will be back in a full-fledged role after a long gap and it would be simply a delight for the fans. 

How excited are you for it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Amazing! Is Shweta Tiwari ageing backwards?

Shweta Tiwari Bodhi Tree Multimedia Sukesh Motwani Mautik Tolia Zee TV Bodhi Tree Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Kasauti Zindagi Kay Jiya Solanki Manav Gohil Ashish Chowdhry Anushka Merchande TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

