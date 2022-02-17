EXCLUSIVE! Khushbu Thakkar opens up on quitting her career as a reporter to pursue acting, shares interesting things about her character in Sony TV's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and much more

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television has recently launched a new show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. It stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in the lead roles who are seen as Armaan and Saumya.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye marks the reunion of Vidhi and Vijayendra after Udaan that went off-air a few years ago.

It is just a week before it started airing and the viewers are already engaged in the show's storyline.

The makers have roped in some known and some fresh faces for the show to play pivotal roles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the cast members of the show Khushbu Thakkar.

The actress plays the role of Simmi in the show and she spoke at length about her role and much more.

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: High Drama! Armaan to utilize Soumya’s weakness to bring her to her knees

Tell us something about your character.

I am seen playing the role of a creative head in the show. Her name is Simmi and she is the right hand of Armaan. I take all the decisions on behalf of him. I have to get things done by hook or by crook after Armaan gives me orders. My job is quite challenging at times as I am handling a lot of things and constantly juggling between many things. My plate is always full of work. My character has a little bit of cuteness shade in it and I am loving it.

How much are you able to relate to a Creative Head in real life now that you are playing that role in reel life?

Of course, I am able to relate to a creative director's job now. Their job is to get the work done and that's what they do. Now I can relate to them as most of the times things are not in their hands. They are following the orders or just trying to handle the situation. They are constantly on their toes. Things go haywire from their side as well but it is really a tough job on how to tackle those situations.

You worked as a reporter with TellyChakkar and then bid adieu to it to pursue acting. What made you take this decision?

I worked as a reporter for almost about 8 months with TellyChakkar. I got an offer for a daily soap. This offer came to me through a colleague in the same company. He casually asked me if I was interested. But I never thought of it. I was supposed to get promoted from a trainee reporter to a reporter. Everything was set workwise. But when I got an offer, I thought of giving it a try. I was very young back then and thought about giving it a shot as I didn't want to regret it later. I gave the audition and they told me that there are chances that I might get selected and I'll have to quit my job. I was not expecting that I'll be selected but it did happen. I was in a dilemma. After giving a lot of thought, I quit my job and took the offer as I didn't want to regret it.

Well, Khushbu followed her heart and the rest is history.

The talented diva has been in the industry for several years now.

She has been a part of shows like TV Biwi Aur Main, Rangrasiya, Bhootu, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Sanjivani, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and the list goes on.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: High Drama! Armaan and Soumya run into each other in a wedding