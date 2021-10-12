EXCLUSIVE! ' As a kid, I never thought I would be a part of Thapki while watching the first season' Nandini Mayura on bagging Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, her character and more

MUMBAI: Colors is back with the second season of one of the most adored shows, Thapki Pyaar Ki. Starring Jaya Bhattacharya, Jigyasa Singh and Akash Ahuja in the lead roles. Within the first few episodes itself, the show has begun to bring a hint of nostalgia with Jigyasa and Jayaji.

We got in touch with Nandini Mayura who plays the character of Thapki's sister in the show, the actress shared some interesting insights about her character and her journey and more. Check out what she had to say.

How did you bag the role in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2?

I had my auditions for the character, I got a call from Casting Director Prince Modi and he revealed that Thapki is coming back and we have a character, so I went for the auditions and gladly bagged it. This was a great opportunity and a completely different character from my previous roles so there was no chance I would have denied it.

I was young when the first season was aired, back in Lucknow I used to watch it with my parents and now I am a part of the show. I never thought I would come to Mumbai and work for the same show that my parents loved watching, the first season we used to watch together and now they are seeing me in the second season. They are very proud of me.

Tell us about your character in the show

Well, my character is someone who is a dumb girl, she does everything that her mother says. Her mother is the negative person who finds Thapki as a burden, they keep planing and plotting to keep Thapki away from getting all the good things in her life. My character is a jealous kind of a person, she wants what Thapki is getting so she is kinda cute yet has negative qualities. So this was surely something I wanted to experiment with.

How did your journey begin in the TV Industry?

I came to Mumbai after 5 months after the lockdown phase and somewhere I realised that It will surely become difficult for me to get back in the Industry as my previous show on Star Plus Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do also went off the air in the lockdown, we all were quite disheartened as it is really difficult to get a show in the industry. I am from Lucknow, when I came back I was really not sure how am I going to begin, but luckily within the first month I got two shows, Nath, on Dangal tv and Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, earlier I was juggling between the two and now I am focusing on Thapki. I feel really grateful for that.

