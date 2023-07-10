Exclusive! King Himavat was beyond being a good ruler, he was an emotional father: Sanjeev Sharma on experience shooting for Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav

Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively. Sanjeev Sharma plays the role of King Himavan, Parvati’s father in the show.
Sanjeev

MUMBAI: Colors' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice, and separation that translates into tap, tying, and Taandav.

Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively. Sanjeev Sharma plays the role of King Himavan, Parvati’s father in the show.  

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sanjeev opened up on his experience shooting for the show.

He shared, “My experience shooting for the show is beyond imagination. My role is a beautiful and emotional character where despite being a king, his care and concern goes beyond being a ruler and the father-daughter bond is also focused on. Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav is a popular mythological show and the best part is getting a feel of what that era was like.”

Speaking about his bond with his co-actors, Sanjeev said, “My bond with all my co-actors is amazing. Moreover, I am a positive person so I attract positivity. I must say that Ram Yashvardhan is a fantastic actor and dressed up as Lord Shiva he actually gives a feel of what Mahadev would be looking like in that era. With Subha too, we have a lot of fun on the sets and share lunches. Not only the cast but the creative team is also very good. I would specially like to thank Siddharth Tewary and Swastik Productions for the wonderful opportunity.``

Well said Sanjeev! 

