EXCLUSIVE! Kinnari Mehta on Maddam Sir season 3: The viewers will see Maddam versus Sir and we will go the 'KARAMCHAND' way

The show which launched in the year 2020 right before the pandemic has constantly been entertaining the viewers.

Maddam Sir is produced by ace TV producers Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under their home banner Jay Mehta Productions.

Well, the show has been going strong even though there were two major lockdowns during the pandemic and the shootings were halted for several days.

And now, the team has a reason to celebrate as Maddam Sir recently clocked 500 episodes. Yes, you heard it right!

The star cast had a grand celebration on the set to celebrate this victory.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kinnari Mehta who spoke in length about the show completing 500 episodes, the producers donning the Khaki and the future track.

How does it feel Maddam Sir completing 500 episodes?

It really feels wonderful because this show was launched just before the pandemic in 2020. There was a complete blackout due to COVID. The shootings of the shows were halted. We faced a blackout for 45 days. Then we went to Vadodara for shooting and again, a lockdown happened. The journey is more than 500 episodes. It is like fighting the pandemic and 2 major lockdowns. It is a huge feeling for us.

The cast and crew recently celebrated this occasion and we saw how producers opted for Khaki outfits to celebrate the victory. How did you get this idea?

Actually, it was my husband Jay Mehta's idea. He wanted to celebrate the spirit of Khaki. When we make such stories and produce such a show, you are living the whole module of case solving, and investigation, you are doing what actually the inspectors do. I just felt that it's not just the actors, it's also the writers, directors, and editors who are also living that emotion. Why not take this opportunity to celebrate that emotion and the spirit of khaki. Honestly, it is just not a gimmick. Wearing a Khaki is a different emotion. When you wear it, there is a different strength and a different power and we respect and salute that power.

What can the viewers expect in the future track of Maddam Sir?

As the promos have already been circulated, we are going to enter season 3. The viewers will see Maddam VS Sir. We will see male versus female and how the resources of the 'Thana' are divided. As far as the cases are concerned we will keep showing all the social issues. But along with that, we are also going the 'Karamchand' way. The story will get more investigative and competitive between Gulki and Savi. There will be a tight competition and it is going to be a very edge on the seat drama for the viewers.

