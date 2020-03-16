EXCLUSIVE! Kinnari Mehta on Maddam Sir season 3: The viewers will see Maddam versus Sir and we will go the 'KARAMCHAND' way

Sony SAB's Maddam Sir recently clocked 500 episodes and the entire cast and crew celebrated this big victory on a grand note on the sets of the show.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 11:17
Kinnari Mehta

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Maddam Sir has been entertaining the viewers ever since the beginning. 

The show which launched in the year 2020 right before the pandemic has constantly been entertaining the viewers.

Maddam Sir is produced by ace TV producers Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under their home banner Jay Mehta Productions. 

Well, the show has been going strong even though there were two major lockdowns during the pandemic and the shootings were halted for several days. 

And now, the team has a reason to celebrate as Maddam Sir recently clocked 500 episodes. Yes, you heard it right!

The star cast had a grand celebration on the set to celebrate this victory. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kinnari Mehta who spoke in length about the show completing 500 episodes, the producers donning the Khaki and the future track. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Savi Thakur to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

How does it feel Maddam Sir completing 500 episodes? 

It really feels wonderful because this show was launched just before the pandemic in 2020. There was a complete blackout due to COVID. The shootings of the shows were halted. We faced a blackout for 45 days. Then we went to Vadodara for shooting and again, a lockdown happened. The journey is more than 500 episodes. It is like fighting the pandemic and 2 major lockdowns. It is a huge feeling for us. 

The cast and crew recently celebrated this occasion and we saw how producers opted for Khaki outfits to celebrate the victory. How did you get this idea?

Actually, it was my husband Jay Mehta's idea. He wanted to celebrate the spirit of Khaki. When we make such stories and produce such a show, you are living the whole module of case solving, and investigation, you are doing what actually the inspectors do. I just felt that it's not just the actors, it's also the writers, directors, and editors who are also living that emotion. Why not take this opportunity to celebrate that emotion and the spirit of khaki. Honestly, it is just not a gimmick. Wearing a Khaki is a different emotion. When you wear it, there is a different strength and a different power and we respect and salute that power. 

What can the viewers expect in the future track of Maddam Sir?

As the promos have already been circulated, we are going to enter season 3. The viewers will see Maddam VS Sir. We will see male versus female and how the resources of the 'Thana' are divided. As far as the cases are concerned we will keep showing all the social issues. But along with that, we are also going the 'Karamchand' way. The story will get more investigative and competitive between Gulki and Savi. There will be a tight competition and it is going to be a very edge on the seat drama for the viewers. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Gultesham and Urvi Gor bag Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

 

Maddam Sir Sony Sab Jay Mehta Kinnari Mehta Jay Mehta Productions Savi Thakur Gulki Joshi Bhavika Sharma Priyanshu Singh Ajay Jadhav Sonali Naik Yukti Kapoor Ashwani Rathore TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 11:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No Anubhav taunts Gungun that she doesn’t need him as she has Ranvijay for support
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
SHOCKING! Sayuri HOSPITALISED after her health deteriorates in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The viewers have seen how Sayuri is...
Spy Bahu: BREAKING! Is Abhishek Sejal's long lost brother whom she has been searching for?
MUMBAI : Colors' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Shivani is all set to enter Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries...
SuperStar Singer 2: WOW! Salman Ali and Harshita stumps the judges with their performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16...
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the loveable actors of the Bollywood. Right from his debut in Band Baaja...
Recent Stories
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
Latest Video