EXCLUSIVE! Kinshuk Vaidya ROPED in for Rajan Shahi's NEXT on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of news for fans and avid readers. Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster show for Star Bharat. The show is set to be a romantic saga. Rajan Shahi is has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline. Star Bharat's Love Saga by Rajan Shahi to have three leading ladies. One has been speculated to be Hiba Nawab but there is no confirmation from the channel yet. Now the exclusive news is that Kinshuk Vaidya has been roped in the show, a source revealed Kinshuk has been finalised for a pivotal role. Apart from him Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab have been confirmed. Well, we can't wait to know about it soon. Well, it is surely going to be interesting to see what the new love saga has to offer to the viewers. Are you all excited about the upcoming show?