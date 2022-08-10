EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane opens up on getting a positive response for her character Bhavani in the current track of GHKKPM, shares about performing scenes with Neil Bhatt and much more

MUMBAI : Star Plus' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which launched in the year 2020 is successfully running on small screens ever since.

The show has topped TRP charts several times for its intriguing storyline.

What makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a must-watch is its stellar star cast who does total justice to their characters.

One of them is Kishori Shahane, who plays a pivotal role in the popular drama series.

The actress has received several accolades for her performance as Bhavani Chavan in the show.

Currently, a lot of drama is taking place in the show, with Virat wanting to get back to Sai.

While Bhavani is the one who made Virat realise that he should get back to Sai and separate from Pakhi, the situation is seemed to have worsened for Virat ever since.

Sai announces her marriage with Satya and this has left Virat devastated.

The upcoming episodes will be full of drama.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kishori spoke about the current track, her character and much more.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

The recent track saw how Bhavani convinced Virat to follow his heart and patch up with Sai. This came as a huge shocker for the fans as Bhavani always hated Sai. So, what kind of response did you get from fans?

There were a lot of reaction from the fans. Most of the comments were positive. People started liking my posts on social media. Fans always wanted Sairat to be together. So, when I supported Sai, they were happy.

What was your take on this whole track?

Bhavani's character changed gradually. She heard Virat breaking down at the church as he confessed that he is madly in love with Sai. Bhavani was touched by Virat's confession as for the very first time, she saw Virat spilling his heart out. This made Bhavani take charge and asked Virat to move on from Pakhi. But, Bhavani also has a soft corner for Pakhi as she is going to be left alone. But here, all four are unhappy - Sai, Virat, Vinu and Savi. Hence, Bhavani tried to maintain that balance.

The viewers have seen Bhavani and Virat's bond lately which is only growing stronger. How is it to perform such emotional scenes with Neil on-screen?

It is so much fun to perform such scenes with Neil. He likes to give his inputs. Even I like to do that. So, it is not mechanical. We are working for such a long time now. There is nothing that is taken for granted. There is a thought behind each and every expression. We both are very dedicated to our art.

Well said, Kishori ji!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat tracks down Sai and Savi at the bus stand and won’t let them leave for Mumbai