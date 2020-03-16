EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's leap, shares details about her looks, says, "My look is quite contemporary and just a few additions are done, there is nothing cliched about it"

Kishori Shahane is seen playing a pivotal role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress opens up on the show's leap, her character, and much more. 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is which launched in the year 2020 is successfully running on small screens ever since then. 

The show has topped TRP charts several times for its intriguing storyline. 

What makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a must-watch is the show's stellar star cast who are doing total justice to their characters. 

Kishori Shahane plays a pivotal role in the popular drama series.

The actress has received several accolades for her performance as Bhavani Chavan in the show. 

As the show has recently witnessed a leap, the viewers are curious to see how the story will progress ahead. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kishori who spoke in length about her character post leap and much more. 

The show has already witnessed a leap and some episodes are aired but the viewers are keen to see the entire Chavan family's entry post leap. How excited are you about it?

Yes, I am absolutely excited about the leap. It definitely gives a freshness to the show. With 8 years of a leap, things do change in each one's life. Everyone in the show has become more progressive with the leap in the show. The family unity is still there and they are following the same culture and traditions which will always be there. Equations have changed between the characters which will be exciting for the viewers to see. There will be a lot of curiosity about who is Sai's child and who is Paakhi's child. 

Will the viewers see a change in Bhavani's character with time or she still carries the same conservative thinking?

Bhavani carries forward the legacy of the Chavan family. It is her duty to follow all the rules that her husband used to follow. Bhavani can't be flexible with that. She believes in it a lot. That is how the family is intact or else everyone will go haywire. To protect the unity of the family, she has to be strict. I am quite different compared from my character in the show. Bhavani will never change her thoughts. She is also progressing in her life and that is what the audience will have to look up to. 

Television shows have portrayed a lot of characters in the most cliched manner. Will the viewers see Bhavani sporting the typical grandmother look in the show post-leap?

I believe my look is a bit contemporary and nothing cliched about me in the show. In fact, no one is seen with a stick in the show. Everyone in the show has aged gracefully with the leap taking place. In today's times, even my mom sports black hair. Times have changed now. We haven't really done a lot of look changes in the show for the characters. But definitely, some additions are there as it needs to be shown that some changes have taken place due to 8 years of the leap. 

Well said, Kishori ji! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

