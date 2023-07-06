Exclusive! Kishori Shahane reveals how Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s love story began and who is she closer to

Kishori Shahane is a veteran actress in Hindi and Marathi cinema and television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about Neil and Aishwarya’s love story. She revealed how it all began.
Kishori Shahane

MUMBAI: Kishori Shahane is a well known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented and apart from being a part of Hindi and Marathi films, she is also an Indian classical and folk dancer.

She is a producer who helped to make a film on the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. She is known for appearing in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2, finishing at the fifth place.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as “Bhavani” from the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she plays a grey character. But, her performance is loved by the audience and she has won many awards for the same. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about Neil and Aishwarya's love story. She revealed how it all began.

What do you have to say about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s love story?

My bond with Aishwarya and Neil were very nice from the beginning itself. Aishwarya used to shoot with me for the maximum time as we had many scenes together. We used to pack up and leave together since one – two months.

After some days, I realized that she didn't come with me. I asked her about the same. I even offered to drop her till the car. But later, I saw Neil’s car standing outside and they both happened to go home together. That's when I had a doubt that something's brewing between them.

When did you come to know about their relationship?

I came to know when they announced their “Roka” on social media. Until then, they didn’t tell anyone anything and kept it a secret. I always knew something was brewing between them.

After knowing, didn’t you confront them?

I did and that’s why Asihwarya always admits that the only person who knew about them was me, as she knew I had a hint.

What kind of relationship do you share with Aishwarya and Neil?

When you start a show for the first time and the people who you meet on the first day become your closest friends. First day, I met Neil and Ayesha when there was a puja on the sets. We sat, chatted and a new journey began. We spoke about the journey a lot, so Neil became close to me. Also, Aishwarya and I had a lot of scenes to shoot together. So, both are extremely close to me and I love them. 

Kishori Shahane is a veteran actress, both in Hindi and Marathi cinema and television.

Exclusive! Kishori Shahane reveals how Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's love story began and who is she closer to
