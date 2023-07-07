Exclusive! Kishori Shahane reveals if there is any change in her character “Bhavani” post the leap and how she feels about Bhavika playing the role of Savi

Kishori Shahane is a veteran actress in Hindi and Marathi cinema and television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what change would the audience notice in her character post the leap and how was her experience working with Bhavika Sharma aka Savi.
Bhavani

MUMBAI :Kishori Shahane is a well-known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented and apart from being a part of Hindi and Marathi films. She is also an Indian classical and folk dancer.

She is a producer who helped to make a film on the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. She is known for appearing in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2, finishing in fifth place.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as “Bhavani” from the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she plays a grey character. But, her performance is loved by the audience and she has won many awards for the same.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what change would the audience notice in her character post the leap and how was her experience working with Bhavika Sharma aka Savi.

Is there any change in Bhavani’s character or she is still very strict with everyone?

She is right now hurt due to the situations she has been facing. At first, she wanted to get richer and for everyone to study to be successful in life. But now, she doesn’t want her grandchild to study. She wants her to be a housewife. Her thought process is that girls should get married and settled.

How has the experience been while shooting with the new star cast of the show?

I have shot with Bhavika and Ankita. They are very sweet. We have got along very well. It doesn’t look like a new star cast has entered as everyone has bonded well. We all have lunch together.

Do you think that Bhvaika would do full justice to the role of Savi?

She is a very good actress and one can see how she is doing justice to the role. I haven’t seen her previous work, but here, I can see that she is performing every emotional act very well. From being funny to sad, at such a young age, she has confidence in what she does. Her first scene was with me and she nailed it. I am happy with the new star cast and the track.

Kishori Shahane is a veteran actress, both in Hindi and Marathi cinema and television.

