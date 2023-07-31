EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane says she also felt that Bhavani could have been a bit different after leap in GHKKPM, shares on doing certain scenes, says, ''I was very apprehensive while hitting Savi and Harinee with a stick in some scenes''

MUMBAI : Kishori Shahane is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress is portraying the role of Bhavani Chavan in the popular drama series.

The viewers are in love with Kishori's performance and she has only got better with time.

The show recently took a leap and Kishori's character was retained from the previous cast.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kishori who opened about her character post leap and much more.

How has been the experience so far working with the new actors?

They have come with a new energy and it is fun working with them. We all have lunch together. We have lots of fun. They are completely new for us, so new beginning for them and we are there for them. They keep asking about our experiences. They all have a lot of confidence. Nobody is a fresher as everyone has done a lot of work previously.

Though we don't shoot with the Bhosle family but I know many of them since a long time. I have also worked with a few of them.

It will take some time for our bonds to grow deeper but I am sure that will happen with time.

Just like Sai and Bhavani were always at loggerheads. The viewers are seeing history being repeated but this time, it is Savi who is facing Bhavani. How is it working with Bhavika Sharma and performing scenes with her?

She is a good actor. So, half the battle is won. I assume that I am hitting her with a stick for a scene and she assumes that I have hit her. So, those expressions match. She is a great actor and I didn't have to tell her really much about chemistry. Bhavani Chavan is a very conservative lady. She only thinks about society and how one should conduct. So, there are always clashes with the thoughts. I had a massive difference of opinion with Sai as she was educated and had her own thought process. She hardly looked after the house. And now, with Savi also she feels the same will happen if she decides to study further. Basically, Bhavani does not want the history to repeat.

The show has witnessed several changes but Bhavani is one such character which is still the same. Don't you feel that her character also needed some change with time? What are your thoughts on this?

Yes, even I felt the same. After Virat and Sai passed away and we are in a really bad financial condition, something could have been different. But somehow a person remains the same. Even when I was performing a scene where Bhavani hit Sai and then Harinee with a stick, I was like what am I doing! Who hits their kids with a stick in these times? The makers always convince me to do it. I am also apprehensive doing certain scenes.

Well said, Kishori!

