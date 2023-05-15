EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on working with child actors in GHKKPM: Aria's energy is unmatchable, and Tanmay is also a very sweet child, I have never seen kids so happy on the sets

Bhavani's character is seen supporting Virat as she wants him to patch up with Sai and lead a happy life. Kishori Shahane speaks about the same, revealing how she feels performing emotional scenes with Neil Bhatt.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 12:34
I have never seen kids

MUMBAI :Shaika Films' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which launched in the year 2020 is successfully running on small screens ever since then.

The popular drama series has topped the TRP charts several times for its intriguing storyline.

What makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a must-watch is the show's stellar star cast who are doing total justice to their characters.

One of them is senior actress Kishori Shahane who plays a pivotal role in the popular drama series.

The actress has impressed everyone with her amazing performance as Bhavani Chavan in the show.

We all have seen how Kishore's character has changed over time.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat tracks down Sai and Savi at the bus stand and won’t let them leave for Mumbai

How is the experience working with the new star cast?

Initially, there weren't many scenes to perform with them. But whenever we used to bounce into each other, they all are very pleasant, cool people and created a nice atmosphere. More positivity is attached to the show. Their scenes are quite different and funny. It's a nice mix of people getting in.

How has been your experience with Aria and Tanmay?

Both Aria and Tanmay are very cute and well-behaved children. There is lots of energy. Aria's energy is unmatchable and she can shoot around the clock. She doesn't get tired and is very chirpy. Aria likes to make me hear her poems and songs. We recently made a reel together. Aria was the one who took the initiative that she wanted to make a reel with us. Aria is a born actor. She has got a very good memory. Even Tanmay is a very sweet child. He is naughty and keeps pranking Aria. He will pull her hair and run away. I have never seen kids so happy on the sets.

Bhavani's character has changed post Sai got married to Satya. What can the viewers expect in the future storyline and Bhavani's role?

I am not against Sai but I am against her decision of getting married to someone else. I tried to convince her to not get married to Satya and come back to Chavan's house.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.


ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat tracks down Sai and Savi at the bus stand and won’t let them leave for Mumbai

 

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Sneha Bhawsar Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 12:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Insecurity! Satya wants to play husband-wife in a dangerous situation, Virat shuts him down
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
WOW! The wait is over as Anuj Kapadia is back in Anupama's life and fans can't keep calm; check out the reactions
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. We all have seen how...
Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film
MUMBAI :Laxman Utekar, who impressed one and all with his films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, is now all set for his next...
Awesome! Producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirms Don 3; here’s all you need to know
MUMBAI:   Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have given us many successful films in the past. However fans...
UFF! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt once again set some Couple Goals in This video, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining gossip and stories from the telly...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Apart from Stunts, Archana Gautam and Aishwarya Sharma are doing this in South Africa
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Funny! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer looks like an entertaining film
Latest Video
Related Stories
anu
WOW! The wait is over as Anuj Kapadia is back in Anupama's life and fans can't keep calm; check out the reactions
Couple Goals
UFF! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt once again set some Couple Goals in This video, check out
special person in her life
OMG! Rupali Ganguly can be defeated by this special person in her life; read to know more
TV: AP
Audience Perspective: Viewers want fresh stories on Television, don’t want to watch the same type of content again and again,
Madalsa Sharma
What! Madalsa Sharma breaks her silence on quitting the show “Anupamaa”
Where is Anuj Kapadia
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans ask,"Where is Anuj Kapadia?" as they miss his presence in Star Plus' Anupamaa