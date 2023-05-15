EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on working with child actors in GHKKPM: Aria's energy is unmatchable, and Tanmay is also a very sweet child, I have never seen kids so happy on the sets

MUMBAI :Shaika Films' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which launched in the year 2020 is successfully running on small screens ever since then.

The popular drama series has topped the TRP charts several times for its intriguing storyline.

What makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a must-watch is the show's stellar star cast who are doing total justice to their characters.

One of them is senior actress Kishori Shahane who plays a pivotal role in the popular drama series.

The actress has impressed everyone with her amazing performance as Bhavani Chavan in the show.

We all have seen how Kishore's character has changed over time.

How is the experience working with the new star cast?

Initially, there weren't many scenes to perform with them. But whenever we used to bounce into each other, they all are very pleasant, cool people and created a nice atmosphere. More positivity is attached to the show. Their scenes are quite different and funny. It's a nice mix of people getting in.

How has been your experience with Aria and Tanmay?

Both Aria and Tanmay are very cute and well-behaved children. There is lots of energy. Aria's energy is unmatchable and she can shoot around the clock. She doesn't get tired and is very chirpy. Aria likes to make me hear her poems and songs. We recently made a reel together. Aria was the one who took the initiative that she wanted to make a reel with us. Aria is a born actor. She has got a very good memory. Even Tanmay is a very sweet child. He is naughty and keeps pranking Aria. He will pull her hair and run away. I have never seen kids so happy on the sets.

Bhavani's character has changed post Sai got married to Satya. What can the viewers expect in the future storyline and Bhavani's role?

I am not against Sai but I am against her decision of getting married to someone else. I tried to convince her to not get married to Satya and come back to Chavan's house.





