Exclusive! Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se Actress Shaily Pandey had to unlearn everything she did before for her character 'Sharaddha', deets inside

Actress Shaily Priya Pandey plays the female lead in the Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. Predominantly, she is known for playing the lead role of Pavitra in Azaad's television show Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar.
MUMBAI: Actress Shaily Priya Pandey plays the female lead in the Shemaroo Umang show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Predominantly, she is known for playing the lead role of Pavitra in Azaad's television show Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar. She has also appeared in several TV shows such as Shaadi Ke Siyape, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Jag Janani Maa Vaisho Devi and Queens Hain Hum.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about her experience shooting for Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se and much more.

Tell me something about your character in the show? How has your experience been playing this character?

Shraddha is a very simple girl with simple living and high thinking. She’s very family oriented so her family comes first. She is ready to make sacrifices to keep her family members happy.

I like the character. Although, the most difficult part was that I have been doing shows where I always play a character who is always very up-front and stands for the truth without thinking about others. Whereas in the case of Shraddha I had to unlearn what I had done before. So it’s not about what you do but about how you do it. Shraddha is someone who thinks about everyone. If in case, one person is not agreeing to what I’m saying, I get scared if the relationship won’t get ruined. I had to learn how to deliver strong dialogues in a subtle way.

How has your experience been working with the cast?

I have worked with Dashmi Productions before so I was very much familiar but all the actors over here are new to me. Apparently, they have all worked with the production house before for some or the other show. So they are also very familiar with the production. Everybody is very cordial. Sometimes, if I shoot for a scene but I’m not convinced with it, they ask me about where I’m having issues and then they guide me. And, we have all become very good friends.

Who is your favourite person on the set?

Initially all four of us used to be in the scene so there’s no particular person as favourite as everybody is very friendly. It’s not like you share a secret with one person and the other person doesn’t know about it. We all know each other really well.

