EXCLUSIVE! KKK11 Winner Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani to PARTICIPATE in StarPlus' The Smart Jodi ?

Well, the channel is all set to bring in an off-beat concept for a reality-based show, it not only blends in all the kinds of reality shows that viewers get to see on the channel but adds a hint of the most loved tv shows of StarPlus. Well, the viewers will get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They will relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests and games as a couple. We have adored them in reel life, now it's time to know them in real life.

Well, the couples may participate with their Reel or Real-life partners but the fun happens only when they go under the test of being smart or not. Are you all excited about this new show?

We had exclusively updated that Maine Pyar Kiya's Bhagyashree will be the contestant in the show with her husband Himalaya Dasani. This is surely going to be interesting to see her onscreen after a long while. She was last seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3 if we talk about reality shows.

We had earlier updated that Manish Paul is most likely to host the show and now the exclusive news is that KKK11 Winner and Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani is all set to participate with his beautiful wife Neha Swami Bijlani in the show.

