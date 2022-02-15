Exclusive! Krip Suri talks about wanting Sadda Haq to return with a new season, reveals the roles he wants to play in the future

MUMBAI: Krip Suri is one of the most loved actors of television, and he rose to fame with her performance in roles like Channel V India’s Sadda Haq and Life OK’s Savitri.

He also portrayed the role of Ravi Garewal in Life OK's Kalash, Adhiraj Rajawat in Zee TV's Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, and Duryodhan in Radhakrishna on Star Bharat.

Currently, he is seen in the show Fana Ishq Mein Marjawan where he essays the role of Inspector Virat Singh. The audiences are loving him in this new role



( Also read : ACTOR’S LIFE: I would cry alone during this difficult phase, my savings dried up: Krip Suri on being out of work and marking his second innings with upcoming show Baal Shiv )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him a few questions about his role and the character he would like to essay on screen.

What are the type of characters you would love to play on screen?

I am an actor and I would love to play all kinds of characters. I am blessed to be having roles that are so strong and engaging. But if you ask me about one role then that would be of the Godfather as I am mesmerized with the movie and role. I would like to play a character like that. When an actor has to be silent in a role, that’s the biggest challenge. It's the most difficult to play. The character has to be justified, and I will give my hundred percent to it.

Of the previous roles that you have done, which has been the closest to you?

I don’t have a role that’s closest to me. But I have a lot of DVDs of Hollywood and Bollywood films. I just love to watch movies. I have collections from 1947. Roles like Don, Agneepath, and Bajirao Mastani are roles that I feel as an actor I should play. Many roles are close to my heart and I would love to play them someday and do full justice to them.

Recently, Sadda Haq completed a milestone. What do you have to say about it?

Sadda Haq is very close to my heart and I hope that the show comes out with a new season. I had a meeting with the makers of the show but nothing has been finalized. I was connected with the youth because of this show and won the Youth Icon award. This show gave me the opportunity to connect with the young audiences, and I wish it comes back with a new season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Krip Suri bags &TV’s upcoming show Bal Shiv )