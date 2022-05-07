EXCLUSIVE! Krish is to get married but not with Keerti in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 03:15
Pandya Store

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Currently, Dev and Gautam arrive while Rishita, Dhara and Raavi act like they’re happy. Gautam feels that Dhara is expecting a baby, so she is so happy. Dhara tries to handle him. Gautam and Dev give a warning to Jeevan Singh who grabbed their land and tell them that they’ll take the help of the police if he doesn’t give them back their land.

We exclusively learnt that in the upcoming episode, we would see Rishita's Godh Bharai, Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive. Everyone has tears of joy to see him alive but are the problems over here or just begun for the Pandya Parivaar? 

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

Now the breaking news is that a new member shall enter Krish's life, he is soon to get married to a girl and that is not Keerti but someone else. This will bring the fourth daughter-in-law into the house, Krish's marriage to bring major dynamics in Pandya Niwas? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: Revelation! While Swaran is firm on her friendship with Ajit, Ajit confesses to having loved her always
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Exclusive! To perform the negative role, I had to face a lot of challenges as it is beyond my personality: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his journey, challenges and more
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
EXCLUSIVE! Gouri Tonnk opens up on how her husband and actor Yash Tonnk reacted to her doing Kaamnaa: He supported me when I told him that I really loved this role and wanted to
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Gouri Tonnk has recently entered Sony TV's show Kaamnaa.  The pretty diva is back on small...
EXCLUSIVE! Krish is to get married but not with Keerti in StarPlus' Pandya Store
Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to doing Rom-Com or a good Biopic” Manjari Fadnnis
MUMBAI: Actress Manjari Fadnnis is currently getting some amazing responses for her recently released web series titled...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Tushar Kalia talks about his journey and reveals the tip that Rohit Shetty has given him
MUMBAI: Tushar Kalia is one of the ace choreographers of the entertainment business. He is best known for his...
Recent Stories
Tutu Sharma
OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19
Latest Video