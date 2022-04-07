EXCLUSIVE! 'Krish is my favourite character, I love everything about him' Devashish Chandiramani gets CANDID about his character in Spy Bahu, his style statement and more

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi.

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead. In an exclusive conversation with Krish aka Devashish, we asked him about his character, style statement and more check out what he had to share:

Krish is the brat of Nanda House, what do you like about the character?

I am in love with Krish, the way he acts, walks and talks is kick-ass, I just love the brief of the character. The first day itself they told me my brief is Ranveer Singh, I was extremely happy with that as Ranveer is my favourite and this has been the only character who sports funky clothes onscreen on Television, he is super rich and doesn't care about the family. Well, lately the things have changed he has become a little more serious about his family and has started getting closer to them. So yes, Krish is my favourite character.

Krish has an eccentric style, which is your favourite look in the show?

Every outfit is my favourite, there is not a single one that I could point out. My stylist has been in touch with me and all of them are specially tailored for me. Nothing is readymade, all of them are completely stunning. They have been a rage around and I am glad people are appreciating them.

If you were to accessorize your costume, what would be your must haves?

I would accessorize it with Rings, even the ones that I wear on sets, I bring them home with me. I really love wearing rings and chains. And Sunglasses are must for Krish if he is going out so the Sunglasses, Rings and Chains are a must have.

Well, we can't stop getting inspired by Krish's style statement, what about you guys?

