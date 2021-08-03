EXCLUSIVE! Krishna Chali London actress Divya Malik gets candid about her journey in the showbiz world, reveals, her future career plans

MUMBAI: Every aspiring actor enters the showbiz world with a dream to make it big in the entertainment world.

While some succeed, some don't. We have seen a lot of actors who are in the entertainment industry for a very long time and striving hard to achieve that level of success and fame.

TV actress Divya Malik is one such diva who has been in the television industry for a very long time.

The actress has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for 9 years now and has managed to do several shows.

Divya got candid about her television journey in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

Speaking about her journey, Divya said, ''I have been in the industry for 9 years and it has been quite wonderful.''

Further, Divya also opened up on her views on signing web shows and much more.

Divya said that she would definitely love to do web shows, however, she has set some boundaries for herself and is not ready to go bold on-screen.

The actress is currently shooting for Abzy Cool's Roothi Si Zindagi.

The show is yet to hit the small screens and Divya is extremely excited about it.

On being asked about her thoughts on taking up reality shows, Divya said that she loves dancing and would love to take up any dance-based reality show.

Lastly, Divya revealed that she is currently focussing on her work and also on her health and wants to maintain a strict regime to keep herself in shape.

Divya has previously starred in shows like Krishna Chali London, Love Dosti Dua, Jai Ma Vindyavasini among others.

