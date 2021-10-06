EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ragunathrao Ghuge roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is gearing up with a new show titled Mann Sundar. The show is produced by Suzana Ghai under her banner Panorama Entertainment.

According to the reports, Molkki fame Shivam Khajuria has bagged the male lead role for the show. He will be paired with ‘Teri Laadli Main’ actress Shruti Anand. Along with Shivam and Shruti, actress Sonia Sharma will also essay a pivotal role in this upcoming show.

As per latest buzz, newbie Krushag Ragunathrao Ghuge has been roped in for the show.

The actor will be essaying the character of 'Vivek' who will be the brother of Shivam Khajuria(lead) on the show.

We could not get through Krushag for a comment.

Mann Sundar is a realistic family drama also starring Akira fame Aparna Ghoshal, Delhi 6 actress Geeta Bisht and Palak Jain in pivotal roles.

Panorama Entertainment has given popular shows like Ikkyawan, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, and Ishq Unplugged among others.

