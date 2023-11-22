Exclusive! Krushal Ahuja talks about his experience of working in Jhanak, “Anirudh’s character for me is not very relatable as far as behavior is concerned but intention wise it definitely is”

Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 14:58
Krushal Ahuja

MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, has brought its audience a new show, Jhanak. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show. 

Tellychakkar got in touch with lead actor Krushal Ahuja and he expressed his excitement, experiences and lots more.

How Excited are you about the show?

My team and I have been waiting for this moment for the last 3 months and finally when the moment is here it is a huge moment. I personally am excited and nervous at the same time. Viewers loving our show will be a huge jackpot for us, if not, we will surely work even harder.

How relatable is the character of Anirudh for you?

Anirudh’s character for me is not very relatable as far as behavior is concerned but intention wise it definitely is. However it is still very early to say. As the story goes ahead he will be experiencing a lot of other challenging situations. There are a few similarities and a few differences. 

How did you prepare for the role?

From the very beginning our creative team and directorial team used to sit and discuss how to go about the scenes and other nuances.

This is your first show with Star Plus and with Hiba Nawab, how has the experience been?

I haven’t really got much time to speak with or bond with Hiba but shooting with her has been a great experience as she is a thorough professional and knows her craft pretty well. So I have got positive vibes and thus it has been fun to work with her because of this.

How was it shooting in Kashmir?

It was super fun shooting in Kashmir since as we all know that it is heaven on earth. The weather there was great as well. You will get to see the beauty of Kashmir through this show at least for 6-7 episodes.

What message do you have for your fans?

Our creative team, HOD, all the technicians, artists, etc., we all have worked very hard to put this beautiful story for the viewers. Hopefully we have executed it well and really hope that the viewers like the story. 

How did your family and friends react to the first promo of the show?

Friends and family usually tend to be a little biased, but they have genuinely loved it and I am really happy about it.

