Exclusive! Krushna Abhishek finally confirms of being a part of Lock Upp Season 2, says “The talks are on, once the deal is cracked, I could be a part of the show”

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most talented and loved personalities on television. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his take on doing reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.
MUMBAI:Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.
He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry; he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

While originally, he was only known for being Govinda's nephew, he has currently created a dignified identity for himself and is respected for his talents.

He was last seen hosting Bigg Boss Buzz, where the ex-contestants and family members come and speak about the show. The contestants and audience loved having him as the host of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his take on doing reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

Are you going to be part of reality shows like Kahtron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss?

I like both the shows, I worked with Rohit Shetty in Bol Bachchan and he is my favorite. I watch Khatron Ke Khiladi, but I am very scared of doing the stunts. I would injure myself. As far as Bigg Boss is concerned, I have worked with Salman and even hosted an episode with him. I am a diehard fan of his, but not interested in doing the show.

But your wife Kashmeera is into Bigg Boss and she connects with it... 

That is also one of the reasons why I am not connected with the show. I  have seen her on the show and I know how tough it is. Even Arti was there. When an actor has a stage to perform and gets the audience’s love, why go inside the Bigg Boss house?

What do you have to say about Lock Upp Season 2, the news is doing the rounds that you are going to be part of the upcoming season.

Lock Upp is a good show I watched the previous season as Kashmera loves these kinds of reality shows. You never know, I could be a part of Lock Upp's upcoming season. The talks are on, and if everything works out, I could come on board.

Well, there is no doubt that Krushna Abhishek is a huge name in the world of the entertainment and fans would love to watch him in the reality show as a contestant.

