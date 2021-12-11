EXCLUSIVE! Krutika Desai BUSTS this RUMOUR about her character Vayjanthi in StarPlus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Krutika Desai, who was seen as Radhika in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 had recently bid adieu to the show. We had recently updated that Krutika is back on TV with Yeh Hai Chahatein. Krutika got in touch with Tellychakkar to bust some rumours that had taken the route of the Internet about her character, she rubbishes them and expressed distress towards the heap of fake news circulated.

She revealed, I had earlier also mentioned the Vayjanthi is an out and out positive character, she has no means to have a love triangle or selfish motives towards Rudra and Preesha. My character doesn't have any link-ups to my previous shows so one shouldn't create any such preconceived notions towards them. My character in SNS2 was completely different from this one and as an actor, we deserve to portray versatility and not stay stuck at a certain type.

She further shared, yes Vayjanthi and Rudra shall get married but this is a matter of circumstances, there are no negative angles associated with the track. It would be Rudra who shall initiate the marriage and not Vayjanthi. I would like to request all these portals that spread such false news that please crosscheck the facts before publishing anything and everything.

Well, we completely agree with Krutika, how about you all?

