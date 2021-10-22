EXCLUSIVE! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’s Alka Mogha on screen space: As artists, we are here to act; it's not just about earning money

MUMBAI : Alka Mogha is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The beautiful diva is currently seen as Radha in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Alka reprised the role of Radha for the third time and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

Being in television for a very long time, Alka has managed to create a place for herself as a worthy actor.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alka who spoke at length about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 and much more.

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Oops! Sonakshi suspicious about Sanjana warns her to stay away from Dev

What kind of role are you looking forward to in your future projects?

I have a dream to play a character that doesn't have just one or two shades but many. It shouldn't be that my character is negative, positive, or comic. I want to play a character where I can explore and show my creativity in all aspects. People should feel that this character was meant to be played by me. I want people to see my work and feel that I have done justice to the role. I want to be a complete performer. I wish to have performance-based roles. I want to play a character where I feel that I have contributed a good amount to play that role.

How much does screen space matter to you?

As artists, we are here to act. It's not just about earning money. Anyone can make money by doing a business or some other job. But money is not just everything in this field. For an actor, who is thoroughly here to act, screen space will really matter to him/her. That artist doesn't want to be seen on the screen because he wants to be noticed or want to earn money but wants people to understand what he/she is doing. Our industry is quite strange as actors often get stereotyped and lose out on opportunities. But if such actors aren't given chances how will they get a chance to show their creativity? Screen space matters a lot to me. Acting is my life.

If not an actress, you aspired to be an interior designer. Do you think about pursuing it in future?

No, interior designing is on hold as I am concentrating on my acting career. My first love is acting so I am focusing on that. I would definitely think about taking it in the future but nothing for now.

Alka has worked in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Aapki Antara, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: BIG TWIST! Reena comes to Dev's office to reveal the truth about Sanjana