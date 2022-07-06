EXCLUSIVE! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Jagat Rawat ENTERS Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia has brought a new show titled Pushpa. The show airs on Sony SAB and it is women-centric series, with Karuna Pandey as the lead.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 10:42
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows. And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days.

Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show and we hope the audience is as excited about this new show. We have kept you updated with news on this show and here we are, back again with some exciting news to share.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia has brought a new show titled Pushpa. JD is well known for his character of 'Himanshu' in the serial 'Khichdi' and he has done some great work in Gujarati and Hindi dramas and serials.

The show airs on Sony SAB, and it will be a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's show is titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show. We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show

Now the breaking news is that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Jagat Rawat is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role. He is expected to bring a major twist to the show. Further details about his character are not unveiled yet.

Being a show depicting the life of a mother and her kids, it will be catering to a wide audience.

How excited are you about this show?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more exciting news!

Sony Sab JD Majethia Suhani Vyas Pushpa Impossible Family comedy SAB Karuna Pandey TellyChakkar
