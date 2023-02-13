Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s Chestha Bhagat roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta!

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for launches in the coming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines, and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. Satiating the Indian audience’s hunger for differentiated content with a unique perspective and fresh storytelling, the channel is going to bring forth a Hindi adaptation of Turkish series produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd.

Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian production company that was founded by Siddharth Kumar Tewary who serves as the company's creative director. Swastik Productions have produced series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn.

We gave you the update, that Tina Datta, Mohit Abrol, and Sujay Reu have been roped in for the show.

Now, we bring you another exclusive update that Actor Chestha Bhagat has been roped in for Swastik’s next on Sony TV.

The show will be an adaptation of a Turkish Drama series, and Tina Datta will be play the lead in the show.

Chestha made her debut with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla season 2.

She also appeared in Rehna Hain Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein and Buddy Project on Channel V.

Chestha also appeared in Palkonn Ki Chaon Mein and Horror Nights. Most importantly, her performance in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 as the character Neha Dixit was highly appreciated.

Are you excited to Chestha back on the screen? Tell us in the comments below!

