EXCLUSIVE! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 is more than just TRP ratings; it aims to convey a message: Vaebhav Singh aka Vicky

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most loved shows on television, and the serial has had two successful seasons. It is back with season 3 on public demand.

The USP of the serial is the star cast, story, and screenplay, to which the audiences connect. The magical chemistry of Shaheer and Erica as Dev and Sonakshi shouldn’t be missed, and fans have made them an iconic screen couple today. As we reported, Erica (Sonakshi), Supriya (Dev’s mom), and Shaheer (Dev) will be continuing as the leads of the show.

The cast shot a schedule of the show in Siliguri owing to the restrictions in Mumbai and now, the team is back to resume shooting in Mumbai as restrictions have eased. In an exclusive conversation with Vaebhav Singh, who played the role of Vicky in the show, Elena’s husband, right from the first season and continues to be a part of the third season as well, shares about the audience response for the show.

Vaebhav shared, “There has been mixed reviews about it. Some people are liking it some are not liking it. It’s not a show just for TRP’s. It’s just a story we want to tell our audience so ratings does matter but for TV, this how is all about reality. We just want to convey a message to our audience and things look good.”

Well said Vaebhav!