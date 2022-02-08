EXCLUSIVE! Kuldeep Singh Chauhan elated as Wagle Ki Duniya clocks a year, says, "I truly enjoyed casting for the show, would like to thank JD Majethia for giving me this opportunity", reveals Sumeet-Anjjan Srivastava are his favourites

MUMBAI: Hats Off Production has come up with several TV shows over the years that has been constantly entertaining the viewers.

The popular production house's current running show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is one of the favourites among the viewers.

The show is based on characters created by noted cartoonist, R. K. Laxman, especially the common man about the issues of a common middle-class Indian man. It stars Sumeet Raghavan as a manager in a courier company named P2P Glocal courier, Rajesh Srinivas Wagle while Pariva Pranati is his wife, Vandana Sinha Wagle.

Wagle Ki Duniya has now achieved a milestone as it successful completes one year.

The show's star cast and the fans are extremely elated for this achievement.

The makers have chosen the best actors and actresses who are doing total justice to their characters.

A lot of credit goes to one of the popular casting directors Kuldeep Singh Chauhan who has cast several actors for Wagle Ki Duniya.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kuldeep who reminisced about the one year journey and spilt some interesting beans on being associated with the show.

How has been the journey so far?

I truly enjoyed working with Hats Off Production. Wagle Ki Duniya is one such show that is quite relatable to a common man. I loved casting for this show.

What were your thoughts when you were offered to cast for this show?

I had no idea about the show's concept but only knew that the show is quite interesting. When I came to know about the show's concept, me also being a common man, I truly enjoyed finding appropriate actors for each character in the show.

Who is your favourite character that you have cast from Wagle Ki Duniya?

Sumeet Raghavan is a natural actor. Whenever I see the show, I feel that he is playing himself in the show. My personal favourite is Sumeet and Anjjan Srivastav. While all of them are my favourite but I simply love these two. Although I haven't cast them. I feel extremely positive whenever I see them on-screen.

Kuldeep also revealed that he took a big risk of casting a lot of new faces for various roles in the show. He also mentioned that the makers trusted him and gave these new actors a chance.

The casting director is extremely happy to see that the actors whom he has cast are living up to his expectations.

Kuldeep also couldn't stop thanking JD Majethia who gave him such a golden opportunity to cast for Wagle Ki Duniya. His journey is still going on with the show and the production house and is looking forward to having a great time working with them.

Many congratulations to the entire team of Wagle Ki Duniya for completing a year.

