Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini to enter Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Renowned actress Deepali Saini is all set to enter Rashmi Sharma's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 11:15
deepali saini

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Oh No! All doors closed for Gehna as she is once again in the bad light

We have learnt that Sony Sab’s Bhakarwadi fame Deepali Saini is all set to enter in Sneha Jain and Rashmi Sharma’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 on Star Plus.

The details regarding her role have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, her role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the serial.

Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Shreya comes back to take revenge on Surya and Gehna in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Deepali has previously worked in shows like Bhakarwadi, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, Doli Armaano Ki, Mahabali Hanuman, Naagin 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Talking about the show, in the present track, Gehna comes up with a plan to expose Suhani and reveal Urmila's real relationship with Surya. But Gehna fails in her plans as she doesn’t have any proof. With no evidence in her hand, Gehna is once again considered evil by Surya. As a result, Surya throws Gehna out of his room and shuts the door on her face. Gehna is determined to not let Suhani succeed in her plan, but at the same time, all the doors are closed for her. How will Gehna expose Suhani? How will she unite Urmila with her son, Surya?

Are you excited for Deepali's entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Deepali Saini Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Star Plus Sneha Jain Disney+ Hotstar Rashmi Sharma Sony Sab SAB TV Bhakarwadi TellyChakkar Sony LIV Sony Entertainment Television
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback! This is how Zayed Khan reacted when Shah Rukh Khan asked him if he could act
MUMBAI: Zayed Khan has been part of several films. He has also acted in a TV show. He made his Bollywood debut opposite...
SUPER SEXY! Avneet Kaur looks drop-dead gorgeous donning red and white combination outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Exclusive! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marajawan: Bulbul’s big revelation to bring a big turning point in the show
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Congratulations! Power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain win the Smart Jodi, Here are the details
MUMBAI: The couple's reality show, Smart Jodi began in February. The show is loved by the audience. From dancing with...
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh fame Reema Worah opens up on missing her college days, says she never got a chance to enjoy them as she was busy juggling between acting and studies
MUMBAI: Reema Worah is a popular face of television. The actress has been a part of the showbiz world ever since her...
EXCLUSIVE! Vyom to seek Alisha's revenge from Yohan and Sejal in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the...
Recent Stories
srk
Throwback! This is how Zayed Khan reacted when Shah Rukh Khan asked him if he could act
Latest Video