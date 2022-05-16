Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini to enter Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Oh No! All doors closed for Gehna as she is once again in the bad light

We have learnt that Sony Sab’s Bhakarwadi fame Deepali Saini is all set to enter in Sneha Jain and Rashmi Sharma’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 on Star Plus.

The details regarding her role have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, her role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the serial.

Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Shreya comes back to take revenge on Surya and Gehna in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Deepali has previously worked in shows like Bhakarwadi, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, Doli Armaano Ki, Mahabali Hanuman, Naagin 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Talking about the show, in the present track, Gehna comes up with a plan to expose Suhani and reveal Urmila's real relationship with Surya. But Gehna fails in her plans as she doesn’t have any proof. With no evidence in her hand, Gehna is once again considered evil by Surya. As a result, Surya throws Gehna out of his room and shuts the door on her face. Gehna is determined to not let Suhani succeed in her plan, but at the same time, all the doors are closed for her. How will Gehna expose Suhani? How will she unite Urmila with her son, Surya?

Are you excited for Deepali's entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.