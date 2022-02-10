EXCLUSIVE! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’s Radhika Vidya Sagar Roped in For ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur ki’!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has brought you exclusive News from the Entertainment world.

The TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, which was earlier going to wrap up in December 2021 because of low ratings, has recently got an extension for the leap track. Now it is confirmed that the show will take a leap and lead actors Paridhi Sharma and Himanshu Malhotra will no longer be part of it. The new characters will be introduced around Valentine's Day on the show.

Now the exclusive news is that Radhika Vidyasagar is all set to enter ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Ki’.

Radhika Vidyasagar was last seen in ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajayewala’ and ‘R.K Laxman ki Duniya’.

Nothing much has been revealed about her character.

In an exclusive conversation with Nilanjana, we had spoken about the upcoming track, ' The show is going to be addressing the issue of body shaming. It doesn't matter how thin or fat you are, there are enough people who would call you out. We are addressing this issue of body shaming and the triumph of a girl who doesn't need to change to suit society's norms for beauty and popularity. It's the journey of a plus-size girl who goes through a lot of body shaming and comes out stronger. Simran is a trained dancer herself, she has this lovely vibe about her and that's why we chose her.'

'We are going to see a college world, Chikoo, Mini and Dhanush, there will be a love angle in Chikoo's life, the family is now only Sameer Khaitan who was raising Chikoo, her quest remains to be accepted as a part of the Joshis. Largely the story remains in the younger world, college world and a love story entwined with dance.' She added.

