EXCLUSIVE! Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Myra Singh roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled Faltu by Boy Hood Productions. Child artist Myra Singh is roped in to be an important role in the upcoming show.  

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 18:34
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.  

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

We also reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show. 

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing on-screen.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actress Rakhi Vijan is all set to be a part of this show. 

She will be seen in the lead role in the drama series. 

And now, we have come to know that child actor Myra Singh will be playing a pivotal role in Faltu. She will belong to the hero's family.

Myra is known for her roles in shows like  Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Maddam Sir, and Baalveer Returns among others. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

