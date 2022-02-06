Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Abhishek Kumaarr shares his wish list, reveals his dream director

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumaarr is best known for his performance in serials like Kumkum Bhagya and Indiawaali Maa. He started his career as a model and was a part of a few campaigns. He then featured in several TV commercials and assisted in feature films.

His stint on Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya as Ranbir's friend Jai gained a lot of audience attention! He brought in a lot of twists and turns in the serial.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Abhishek Kumaarr talks about his wishlist, upcoming projects, and more.

What is on your wish list? Are you planning to buy a house or go on a long trip?

Yes, buying a house in Mumbai is on my wish list. In fact, the process for the same has begun.

Who are your dream directors or people you would love to work with?

I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I have met him couple of times personally and professionally. Moreover, I am looking forward to working with Dharma; who wouldn't?

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

There are a lot of things in the pipeline. I will announce them soon. But yes, I have completed a devotional music video with T-Series. It has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and will be launched soon.

Good luck, Abhishek!

Stay tuned for more news on the entertainment industry.