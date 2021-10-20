News

EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya actress Shivani Sopuri reveals the time she encountered a fashion disaster and how she dealt with it!

Shivani Sopuri is a talented artist. Having been a part of Kumkum Bhagya, she has come a long way in her career and in an exclusive conversation with Shivani, she shared some beauty tips with us in a fun rapid fire segment.

20 Oct 2021 02:25 PM
What is your beauty regime?

I have a simple routine, it starts at night. I wash my face and apply vitamin e oil with my cream. And in the morning, I was my face and use honey and lemon on my face. I wash my face with cold water during the day and apply my sunscreen.

What are the products that you swear by?

'Forest essential' soundarya cream and at the night I use Olay

Is there any homemade nuska that you use?

I use honey and lemon with papaya. I make a mask with multani mitti, curd, besan and honey. Other face mask I make is Rosewater and Sandalwood powder. Methi Dana and honey is also very effective.

How would you enhance your beauty to make a man fall in love with you?

According to me, beauty comes from within. I believe that making someone happy automatically shows on your face and being simple and natural is what attracts people more.

What do you do to look your best for a big event?

I mostly wear a saree (Chanderi or Bengali Silk) with a simple sleeveless blouse, keep my hair open and put on light make-up with a bindi. And along with it, I like to wear diamond jewellery.

Have you ever had a beauty disaster?

Yes, when we were in South Africa, we were invited in a fashion show. So I had worn high heels which broke off, and I had to carry them in my hands all over. (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Tanu wants Abhi to go against the contract))

What is the one thing that you have to wear on a day out?

Lipstick!

You've undergone many look transformations, which one is your favourite look?

As I like minimal make-up, I had a role of a kashmiri girl in "satellite shankar" which made me feel very beautiful.

What is your beauty mantra?

Eat right food which has 60% raw food and 40% solid food. Drink 2-3 litres of water everyday and take proper sleep. (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya: Big Twist! Rhea plans to separate Ranbir and Prachi)

