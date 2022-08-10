Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

As per sources, actor Gulshan Shivani who was seen in projects like Appnapan, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Kumkum Bhagya is now all set to be part of Chhalaang. It will be very interesting to see what his character will add to the plot.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 13:24
Gulshan Shivani

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining news from the tinsel town to our viewers.

Also read: Exclusive! Pulkit Bangia roped in for Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Chhalaang

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers. Today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

We brought the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang.

Sapno Ki Chhalaang, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks, will premiere on Sony TV soon. The show will star Megha Ray in the lead role and fans of the actress are excited to see her in a new avatar.

Now, Tellychakkar is here with another update about the show.

As per sources, actor Gulshan Shivani who was seen in projects like Appnapan, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Kumkum Bhagya is now all set to be part of Chhalaang. It will be very interesting to see what his character will add to the plot. More details are under wraps.

Are you excited to see Chhalaang?

Also read: Megha Ray's character in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' moves cities to chase a dream

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Sony TV TellyChakkar Sapnon Ki Chhalaang Megha Ray Gulshan Shivani Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Appnapan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 13:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive
MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur has made it to the headlimes a few times because of his rumoured relationships. When Aashiqui...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: What! Armaan kills Vicky, Veer fails to find Kavya
MUMBAI :Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. ...
Recent Stories
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
Indian Idol Season 13
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega
Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal
Exclusive! Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”
Shark Tank 2 Anupam Mittal
Oh No! Shark Tank 2’s Anupam Mittal shares a picture after surgery in hospital, says “life seems to send you right back to square one…”
Khushi Rajput
Exclusive! Khushi Rajput roped in to be part of StarPlus’s new show with Story Square Productions
I was told I can’t use the word ‘mad
What! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma spills the beans on people taking offense at his show, says “I was told I can’t use the word ‘mad’...”