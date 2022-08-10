Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering entertaining news from the tinsel town to our viewers.

We brought the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang.

Sapno Ki Chhalaang, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks, will premiere on Sony TV soon. The show will star Megha Ray in the lead role and fans of the actress are excited to see her in a new avatar.

As per sources, actor Gulshan Shivani who was seen in projects like Appnapan, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Kumkum Bhagya is now all set to be part of Chhalaang. It will be very interesting to see what his character will add to the plot. More details are under wraps.

