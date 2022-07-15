Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Megha Dang bags Shoaib Ibrahim’s show Ajooni

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

The show will be bankrolled by production houses Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.

We have exclusively got to know that Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Megha Dang has been roped in for Star Bharat’s next – Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles.

However, the details related to her roles are yet to be revealed.

Frames Production is a multifaceted production company that produces soap operas, reality shows, and more on Indian television. It is one of the top TV serial production houses in Mumbai.

