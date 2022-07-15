Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Megha Dang bags Shoaib Ibrahim’s show Ajooni

We have exclusively got to know that Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Megha Dang has been roped in for Star Bharat’s next – Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in the lead roles.

Megha Dang

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

We have an exclusive update on a show that is all set to air on Star Bharat.

Also read:  Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to feature in Star Bharat's show by Frames Production?

The show will be bankrolled by production houses Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.

However, the details related to her roles are yet to be revealed.

Also read: Exclusive! Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer roped in for Prem Entertainment and Frames Production next starring Shoaib Ibrahim

Frames Production is a multifaceted production company that produces soap operas, reality shows, and more on Indian television. It is one of the top TV serial production houses in Mumbai.

Are you excited to see her in Star Bharat’s show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com
 

