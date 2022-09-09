EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja to enter Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery

Arjit Taneja is all set to enter Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Arjit Taneja

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Plus has a series of amazing shows that are doing quite well. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of them that has been working wonders ever since its launch. 

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. 

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: New Game! Banni to play her game now
Well, it's been several months since the show has gone on air and the viewers have witnessed so many new entries.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is gearing up for a new entry soon. 

Banni Chow Home Delivery will see actor Arjit Taneja making an entry soon. 

Nothing much is known about Arjit's role yet. 

The actor is known for his roles in shows like Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin and many other shows. 

We are sure that Arjit's entry will bring some amazing twists to the story. 

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

 

